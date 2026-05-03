'No need to panic or overstock': Malaysia's minister says food supply stable but prices may rise

Malaysia's food supply is currently stable, but prices may rise over the coming months, said Malaysia Minister for Agriculture and Food Security Mohamad Sabu on Sunday (May 3).

In a statement posted on social media, he cautioned that rising cost of fertiliser, animal feed and fuel may push prices up in the next three to six months.

He said that livestock feed costs account for about 70 per cent of chicken production costs, while fertiliser may make up about 40 to 50 per cent of vegetable production costs.

"When these costs increase, market prices may also be affected," he added.

The minister assured Malaysians that the establishment of the National Economic Action Council has allowed the country to deal with such issues early, while ensuring that both food supply and prices are kept stable.

He also urged the public to spend wisely, avoid waste and prioritise needs against wants.

In a statement on Saturday, he said that Malaysia's rice stock is sufficient till the end of the year, while the country is self-sufficient for almost its entire chicken and eggs needs, pointing to his ministry's efforts in supporting and working with farmers as additional steps to ensure a sustainable supply of food.

"No need to panic, no need to keep excess stock," the minister added.

editor@asiaone.com