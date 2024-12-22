Football fans brawl at Kuala Lumpur train station following Malaysia's draw with Singapore at Asean Cup match

A brawl erupted between commuters at a train station in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Dec 21), causing damage to facilities at the Light Rail Transit (LRT) station as well as to the doors and windows of the train.

Malaysian news outlets had indicated that the brawl could have involved rival groups of football fans.

In videos which have gone viral on social media, at least 15 men on the train platform could be seen acting aggressively towards passengers inside the train.

One man was also seen smashing the exterior of the train cabin with a metallic object, upon which a woman could be heard in the background shouting, "This is public transport lah, sial!"

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1319444599190676[/embed]

Others on the platform were seen hitting the train with a metal barricade.

The incident was reported to have occurred at the Bandar Tasik Selatan LRT station at around midnight, hours after an Asean Cup match between Malaysia and Singapore concluded on Friday at the Bukit Jalil stadium.

The resultant 0-0 draw had meant Malaysia could no longer advance in the championship.

Checks by AsiaOne showed that the stadium is located about 6.5km away from the station.

Several news media and online sources had speculated that the fight might have involved Singaporean fans.

According to The Star on Sunday however, Malaysia's Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli had stated that it has not been ascertained whether the incident was related to or caused by the match between Malaysia and Singapore on Friday night.

A police report has been made by government-owned corporation Prasarana Malaysia Berhad which manages the country's transport systems.

Police stated that they are investigating the case but no arrests have been made so far.

Cheras OCPD Asst Comm Aidil Bolhassan told Malaysian media that about 20 to 30 people were punching each other and throwing rubbish bins in the incident.

The chaos had also caused the train to stop for about eight minutes, he said.

