Woman makes false robbery report after losing more than $3,000 gambling in Genting Highlands

The 25-year-old allegedly did so to avoid being scolded by her boyfriend
A 25-year-old foreign woman is being investigated by the Bentong district police for making a false police report after claiming that she was robbed of RM10,000 ($3,165) in front of a hotel in Genting Highlands on Tuesday (Jan 6).
Sean Ler
January 08, 2026 8:00 AM

A 25-year-old foreign woman is being investigated by the Malaysian police for making a false report claiming that she was robbed of RM10,000 ($3,165) by two other women in front of a hotel in Genting Highlands on Tuesday (Jan 6).

Following investigations, including a review of closed-circuit television camera footage, Bentong district police chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the police have established that the alleged robbery did not happen.

"Further investigations by Bentong police found that the woman had gambled at a casino and suffered a loss of RM10,000. She then made a false police report," Zaiham added. 

He said she did it to avoid being scolded by her boyfriend.

She also failed to present any identification documents during investigations, the police said.

The woman is now being investigated for providing false information with the intention of causing a public servant to use his power to "the injury or annoyance" of any person.

The offence carries a penalty of imprisonment of up to six months, a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.

