Former Malaysian para-swimmer seen crying while selling tissues in KL: 'Please help her'

A former Malaysian para-swimmer who once brought glory to the country was seen crying in distress while selling tissue packets outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur's Bukit Bintang district.

The emotional incident was first shared on a Facebook post on Thursday (May 7) by a man who said that ex-athlete Koh Lee Peng has been hawking tissues in the area for years to support herself.

In the viral video, Koh, who uses a wheelchair due to cerebral palsy, appeared visibly overwhelmed outside the mall, holding her forehead and crying while members of the public walked past.

The post accompanying the video urged the public to "please help her".

His video quickly gained traction with over one million views and 700 comments.

Koh represented Malaysia in the Asean Para Games, winning seven gold medals and three silver medals between 2001 and 2005.

A separate Facebook post shared on May 9 by user @Scotty Scarman said that many people may only see "a woman in a wheelchair selling tissues without realising she [had] once worn the national jersey and gave her all on the competition stage".

Koh has been selling tissues since 2019, Malaysian newspaper Berita Harian reported then. She has made headlines over the years as netizens repeatedly raised concerns over her situation.

In 2022, Koh told reporters she wanted to work independently and is not ashamed of her "honest way of living", according to Bernama.

Financial aid and support provided since 2019

The National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) said Koh has been receiving welfare and medical assistance since 2019, according to the New Straits Times on Tuesday.

Yakeb chairman Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said the foundation provided Koh with a new electric wheelchair on April 20 this year to assist with her daily mobility.

He added that Yakeb was also "helping to manage Koh's treatment and coordinate appointments with a neurology specialist at Kuala Lumpur Hospital".

"Today, we even took her to a psychiatric and mental health clinic to check on her well-being," Shapawi was quoted as saying.

He said Koh had received various forms of assistance over the years, including financial aid, mobility support and business equipment such as a sewing machine.

According to the report, Koh currently receives more than RM400 (S$129) monthly from the Social Welfare Department, while Yakeb is also providing her with a temporary monthly allowance of RM500 for six months.

She is also expected to receive RM3,000 in financial assistance from the Association of Malay Importers and Traders of Motor Vehicles Malaysia in July.

Shapawi further revealed that Yakeb had previously offered Koh business and employment opportunities, including a kiosk at an LRT station, but the offers were reportedly declined.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com