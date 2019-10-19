Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak was 'emperor of 1MDB', says ex-CEO

Najib Razak was the "ultimate power" at 1MDB, a former chief executive officer of the defunct state fund has told a Kuala Lumpur court in the ongoing corruption and money laundering trial against the former Malaysian prime minister.

Datuk Shahrol Halmi told the court on Thursday (Oct 17) that the board of 1Malaysia Development Berhad was compelled to carry out Najib's instructions and confirmed that Najib was the "emperor of 1MDB with no check and balance".

He added that when he left 1MDB in 2013, he continued "to see Najib as the ultimate power in 1MDB".

The state fund, which was set up by Najib in 2009, is at the centre of an international financial scandal in which US$4.5 billion (S$6.1 billion) was allegedly embezzled from it.