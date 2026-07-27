F1 returns to Malaysia: Palace shares how royal diplomacy between rulers played a part

Malaysia's hosting of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix is a result of royal diplomacy that demonstrates the "close relationship and high trust" between the rulers of Bahrain and Malaysia, the Istana Negara said on Monday (July 27).

A day earlier, Formula 1 announced that Malaysia will hold the race on Oct 4, between the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sept 26 and the Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 11, as a replacement venue for the Bahrain Grand Prix, which was called off in April along with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The cancellation of April's race at Sakhir and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, was due to the Iran war and the situation in the ​Middle East.

A statement posted on Malaysia King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar's Facebook page said the King had developed "a good personal friendship" with Bahrain's King Hamad Isa Al-Khalifa since 2017, adding that this has helped strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The statement pointed to the Malaysian King's state visit to Bahrain last year as an example of the growing bilateral relations.

Shedding further light on the Sepang announcement, the palace said that the uncertainties arising from the ongoing Middle East situation required an immediate resolution to ensure that the prestigious race could continue.

It added that the two rulers held discussions via a phone call, which the palace described as "friendly and with a spirit of friendship".

This resulted in Formula 1 racing returning to Malaysia since it was last held there in 2017, the palace said.

"The announcement of Sepang Circuit as the host of the F1 Grand Prix Bahrain was well received, especially among F1 fans in Malaysia and the region, creating a unique historical chapter reflecting the good royal diplomatic relations between Sultan Ibrahim and King Hamad," it added.

How the arrangement works

Although the race will be held at the Sepang International Circuit, it will officially be known as the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix and hosted on behalf of Bahrain, Formula 1 said on Sunday.

This arrangement would also overcome any local concerns about hosting fees, with Bahrain understood to be footing the bill.

In an earlier statement posted on his social media on Sunday, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his country stands ready to welcome Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams and fans from around the world back to Sepang.

He said: "It reflects the enduring friendship, mutual trust and close partnership between Malaysia and the Kingdom of Bahrain, while reaffirming Malaysia’s readiness and capability to host major international events."

editor@asiaone.com