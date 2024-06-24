Free tote bags from Malaysia's first-ever Apple store offered online for up to $860

Some opportunists jumped at the chance to make a profit after the grand opening of Malaysia's first-ever Apple Store on Saturday (June 22) at the TRX Exchange Mall in Kuala Lumpur.

Commemorative tote bags that were distributed to attendees appeared on various platforms after the event, reported the New Straits Times (NST).

A search by AsiaOne using the keywords 'Apple TRX tote' on Carousell Malaysia found numerous listings with prices ranging from RM250 (S$72) to RM3,000. A few sellers had multiple bags to sell.

Some sellers wrote in the listing descriptions that they are open to negotiations, while others stated that their prices are fixed.

On Carousell Singapore, there is one listing offering the tote bag for $100.

The bags were distributed only to early-bird shoppers, reported Malaysian media, making them a sought-after collector's item for Apple fans, especially those who were late or unable to attend.

The totes come in a sleek flat square box featuring a special Apple logo which replicates the new store's three-dimensional roof design.

The white canvas bag is printed with Apple Malaysia's slogan "Jom" (let's go in English) printed on the front, while the back features the Apple logo with the words "Apple The Exchange TRX" printed in gold.

The sale of these totes at exorbitant prices has garnered online attention, with some netizens expressing confusion over the hype.

One X user wrote: "I don't know why it's such a big deal... just a tote bag?"

"I'm not crazy enough to buy things which were given out for free. Those who want to buy [the bag] better go and take some medicine," wrote another netizen.

Some other netizens, however, felt that these sellers were smart for taking advantage of the high demand for the limited-edition bags.

One netizen wrote: "The one who sells this is so smart. He tests the market and if it sells, he is the one who makes a profit."

"The sellers know this is the difference between Apple fans and Apple users. "Apple fans are willing to pay for these," wrote another X user.

