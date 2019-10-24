Freed of 1MDB taint, Malaysia's tallest tower Exchange 106 opens its doors

The Exchange 106 in Kuala Lumpur, on Oct 23, 2019. The building, which has a sweeping view of the city, already has a fifth of its 2.6 million sq ft of rental space locked down.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's tallest skyscraper is ready to take in tenants from December, its developer said on Wednesday (Oct 23), looking to move past its links to the 1MDB scandal and focus on making headway in an oversupplied property market.

Exchange 106 is the first project to be completed in the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), a new financial district in capital Kuala Lumpur that was started by now-defunct state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), from which about US$4.5 billion (S$6.1 billion)was misappropriated, according to prosecutors.

The 492m tower, taller than Malaysia's Petronas twin towers, came under scrutiny in March last year after the government of then Prime Minister Najib Razak, who co-founded 1MDB in 2009, bought a 51 per cent stake in the project. It acquired the stake just two months before he was ousted in a general election amid popular anger over corruption.

But with the completion of the 106-storey glass and steel tower, and support from the new administration led by Najib's former mentor-turned-foe, Mahathir Mohamad, Indonesian developer Mulia Group believes the spectre of 1MDB is now behind them.

In February, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng declared the TRX "detoxified" of 1MDB's taint, after a review found that the government would be able to recover its opportunity cost and investments, according to local media reports.

The building, which has a sweeping view of the city, already has a fifth of its 2.6 million sq ft of rental space locked down, with its first tenants expected to come in between December and June, said Mulia official Patrick Honan.

"We expect the take-up to grow to 1.3 million square feet by the end of next year," Honan said during a media tour.

Some potential tenants include a top Fortune 500 global consulting firm, a Hong Kong-based personal care brand, e-commerce platforms, and a serviced office and co-working brand.

Besides Exchange 106, HSBC and Affin Bank are building a tower each in the TRX, and Australian property firm Lendlease is building a shopping mall, hotel and several condominiums.

However, Kuala Lumpur's office rental market outlook "remains cloudy", as new buildings that have no major tenants end up competing with existing office space, global property consultant Knight Frank said in its H1 2019 report on Malaysian real estate.

Honan remained optimistic, saying that confirmed and prospective tenants are looking at the big picture of the future potential of the TRX. "We will see dramatic moves in occupancy once the full TRX development is complete," he said.

More about
malaysia 1MDB PROPERTY INVESTMENTS crime

TRENDING

Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Thai King fires 6 palace officials for &#039;extremely evil&#039; conduct days after dismissing consort for disloyalty
Thai King fires 6 palace officials for 'extremely evil' conduct days after dismissing consort for disloyalty
Nicholas Tse refutes reports he is not on good terms with son Lucas
Nicholas Tse refutes reports he is not on good terms with son Lucas
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer &#039;coaxed&#039; to provide sexual services
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services
Hail a legit taxi near JB&#039;s City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m
Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn't from a romantic dinner
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea&#039;s salted egg chicken wings &amp; other deals this week
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea's salted egg chicken wings & other deals this week
Too many Singaporeans abroad? 6 cities to visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini
6 cities Singaporeans should visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs

SERVICES