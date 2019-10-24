Freed of 1MDB taint, Malaysia's tallest tower Exchange 106 opens its doors

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's tallest skyscraper is ready to take in tenants from December, its developer said on Wednesday (Oct 23), looking to move past its links to the 1MDB scandal and focus on making headway in an oversupplied property market.

Exchange 106 is the first project to be completed in the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), a new financial district in capital Kuala Lumpur that was started by now-defunct state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), from which about US$4.5 billion (S$6.1 billion)was misappropriated, according to prosecutors.

The 492m tower, taller than Malaysia's Petronas twin towers, came under scrutiny in March last year after the government of then Prime Minister Najib Razak, who co-founded 1MDB in 2009, bought a 51 per cent stake in the project. It acquired the stake just two months before he was ousted in a general election amid popular anger over corruption.

But with the completion of the 106-storey glass and steel tower, and support from the new administration led by Najib's former mentor-turned-foe, Mahathir Mohamad, Indonesian developer Mulia Group believes the spectre of 1MDB is now behind them.

In February, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng declared the TRX "detoxified" of 1MDB's taint, after a review found that the government would be able to recover its opportunity cost and investments, according to local media reports.