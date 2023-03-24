Gang members turn up at wake, topple coffin of rival assassinated in JB convenience store

To settle unfinished business with a deceased rival, some gang members turned up at his wake to wreak havoc, and even toppled his coffin.

In a press conference that was held on Thursday (March 23), Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said that more than 20 gang members are suspected to be involved in the incident, reported China Press.

They are currently being tracked down by Malaysian authorities.

The deceased, Ke Jinhao, 38, was shot dead at a 24-hour convenience store in Taman Melodies, Johor Bahru at around 1am on Monday.

According to 8world, videos of the incident circulating on social media show the gang members wrecking Ke's wake in his home in an attempt to disrupt his peace even after his death.

It is unclear if Ke was murdered by a rival gang.

Kamarul Zaman added that the case is being investigated for murder and rioting.

During the press conference, the police chief also noted that Ke had several criminal records, including drug-related offences.

He also addressed allegations about Ke's involvement in the stabbing of man at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi in December 2017, saying that the police are currently investigating the claim.

Since the video of the gang vandalising the mourning hall of the deceased was shared on social media, many netizens expressed their condolences towards Ke, and condemned the actions of the gang members.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/ 8world News

However, some netizens pointed out that the deceased could be involved in a homicide at a petrol station in 2017, which led to the death of a 30-year-old Chinese man and a 20-year-old woman.

With the past of deceased coming to light, many netizens were quick to mention that 'what goes around, comes around'.

