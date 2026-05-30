7 tourists injured after tour bus overturns in 3-vehicle crash on Genting Highlands road

Seven bus passengers suffered minor injuries after a tour bus they were travelling in overturned near Genting Highlands on Saturday (May 30).

The incident, involving two buses and a sports utility vehicle (SUV), happened along the downhill stretch of Jalan Genting Highlands-Genting Sempah.

Dashcam footage of the accident shows a bus tipping over and landing on its side after a bend.

A second tour bus, with its front showing significant damage, is seen appearing from the tipped over bus's rear and crashing into a continuous row of concrete barrier separating the two directions. It comes to a stop after crashing into a lamp post.

Behind the two buses, a black SUV is seen stopped perpendicular to the road.

Debris is also be seen scattered along both lanes of the road.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department's assistant director of operations Mohd Salahuddin Isa said his department was informed of the accident at about 5.30pm.

According to Salahuddin, the tipped over bus had 36 tourists, all Nepalis, and was driven by a local, reported the New Straits Times.

Of these, seven passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital in Bentong for further treatment.

None of the 34 tourists onboard the other bus, including the bus's Malaysian driven, were injured.

Three Malaysians who were in the SUV when the accident happened also escaped without injuries, Salahuddin said.

The fire department cleared the road of debris and oil spill, he added.

Malaysia's state broadcaster TV3 reported that the situation was brought under control at around 7.17pm.

Bentong district police chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar said police investigations are still ongoing, adding that further information will be made available at a later time.

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