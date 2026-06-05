Giant python gate-crashes KL wedding, found under car bonnet

A wedding in Kuala Lumpur was gate-crashed by an unwanted guest — a giant python.

The incident was captured on video and uploaded to social media platform Threads on Tuesday (June 2).

According to the post, the incident took place at UTM Hotel & Residences.

In the video, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (JPAM) personnel were seen cautiously lifting the bonnet of a car, revealing a huge python nestled atop the car's engine.

The JPAM personnel were also seen holding a contraption with a hook, likely used to remove the snake.

The car owner had been attending a wedding reception at the hotel, and only found out about the reptile in his car after the DJ announced the car's licence plate number over the PA system.

The hotel's security guard had witnessed the snake slithering into the car, according to the Threads post.

The post has since garnered over 1.5k likes and 272 reposts, with many netizens also chiming in on the bizarre incident.

Many were shocked at the large snake, while some noted that the area is known to be home to such snakes.

One even said that stray cats within the vicinity have gone missing, suggesting that the pythons might be responsible for their disappearance.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com