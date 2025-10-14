Girl, 16, stabbed to death by schoolmate, 14, at Selangor secondary school

A 16-year-old female student died after she was allegedly stabbed by a male schoolmate at a secondary school in Selangor, on Tuesday (Oct 14).

According to Bernama, a 14-year-old male suspect from the same school in Pentaling Jaya, was arrested shortly after the incident.

The attack reportedly occurred around 9.30 am when the male suspect brought a large, black tactical-style knife to school.

He is believed to have attacked several students before fatally stabbing the victim.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat told local media that the incident was brought to a teacher's attention who heard screaming and rushed to help.

Preliminary checks showed that the victim sustained multiple stab wounds to the body, police said.

Two sharp weapons, believed to have been used in the attack, were seized by authorities.

ACP Shamsudin emphasised that the incident was not related to bullying and confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

"The motive is still being investigated, and an arrest has been made. Further statements will be issued by the Selangor police chief," he said.

Malaysia's Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek expressed her condolences to the victim's family, while noting that both the school and surrounding community will receive assistance following the tragedy.

She also stated that the ministry will provide its full cooperation to the authorities as the investigation continues.

[[nid:720225]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com