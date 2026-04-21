'How dangerous': Girl falls into hole beside sidewalk in Malaysia, passers-by pull her out

A teenager had a lucky escape after she fell into an open hole right beside a sidewalk in Ara Damansara, Selangor, according to a post by Threads user Amirhasri864 last Thursday (April 16).

In photographs uploaded with his post, the user shows a girl dressed in a blue shirt at the bottom of a dark hole far deeper than her height.

The hole, about a metre wide, is also connected to the pavement that the teen was walking on before she fell in.

Two passers-by, a man and a woman, can be seen reaching into the hole to help lift the girl out.

They eventually succeed and the girl, although muddied, escaped without serious injuries, Sinar Daily reported.

"Luckily it's not raining yet," Amirhasri864 wrote in his post. "How dangerous."

Tagging the Petaling Jaya Municipal Council (MBPJ) which Ara Damansara is under, he added: "Please look into this… it happened right in front of our eyes."

Many other users also requested the municipal council to take immediate action to prevent such an accident from occurring, Kosmo reported.

Many other holes in the area, netizen says

A Threads user also said that there are electric cables in the hole, heightening the risk involved in the teenager's fall, The Rakyat Post reported.

"That's so crazy," said another user who claims to frequent the area.

"Around this area, there's always so many holes. There's upkeep, but cannot keep up with the wear and tear. Could've happened to anyone!"

Commented another: "It's so sad to see this, thank goodness someone noticed (the girl fall).

"If you walk alone, be careful, and please always let your family or friends know when you're going anywhere."

In August 2024, 48-year-old Indian national Vijaya Laksmi was walking along Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur when a sinkhole opened beneath her, causing her to fall eight metres.

Despite numerous searches conducted in the underground waterway, her body was never found.

The Star reported this February that she is still classified as a missing person and that a death certificate has yet to be issued to the family.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com