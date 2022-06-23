Go f*** yourself, KL restaurant manager responds on Facebook after customer vomits and asks for water

One diner was in for the shock of his life when the manager of a Kuala Lumpur restaurant he had patronised on Friday (June 17) took to social media, to insinuate that he and all other difficult customers to "GO F YOURSELF B" in a wordy Facebook post.

Recounting his horrid experience in a Facebook post on Saturday, user Alex Hooi gave his account of what he recalled to be "the most shocking excuse of a customer service ever" after he was refused a glass of water after vomiting at Pizzeria Dihyang.

The manager of the restaurant Elayne Hoo concomitantly expressed her frustration about difficult customers in a lengthy Facebook post that same day, soon after Alex uploaded his post.

She said that while she has had her fair share of nice customers, some customers simply cannot be pleased.

"Each store has its own characteristics, its own rules, its own way! Don't blindly challenge people when you cannot understand".

"GO F YOURSELF B", said Hoo, seemingly referring to her unpleasant experiences with Hooi and other unpleasant customers, adding that there is simply no tap water available at the restaurant.

In his Facebook post, Hooi elaborated that after his meal, he felt nauseous and went to the toilet, regurgitating the contents of the meal he had just consumed.

After washing up and trying to clean the toilet to the best of his abilities, he informed a service staff about what just happened, before requesting a warm glass of water to clear his throat.

To his surprise, the waitress allegedly refused his request, adding that he could instead purchase a bottle of still water at RM23.50 (S$7.50), Hooi posted.

"I said I don't need so much, just a bit to clear my burning throat. They still tried to sell me the bottle of water insisting that they don't have any source of water aside from the RM23.50 Sole L'itialiania Still", said Hooi.

After footing the bill, Hooi conveyed his annoyance to the manager, explaining that the service staff shouldn't be trying to upsell their customers when they aren't feeling well, and that they could perhaps check on the welfare of the customer and offer them a glass of water.

Hooi added that throughout the ordeal, none of the service staff asked if he was alright.

Further, after asking the manager if they could have provided boiled tap water in such a situation, the manager allegedly retorted: "Sir, if you needed tap water to clear your throat, we have tap water in the toilet".

Hooi's friends took to Instagram to write about their unpleasant experience with the restaurant.

In his post, Hooi uploaded several pictures of the alleged responses he received from the manager of the restaurant on her personal Facebook profile.

Netizens took to the comments to express their sentiments on the matter, with many Facebook users in agreement that the service was unacceptable.

"Its absurd that a place that charges top dollar lose sight of a customer's welfare [sic]", said one user.

Another user laughingly commented, "pretty sure there is a special bond between her and tap water", adding that the manager must be promoting the tap water as she drinks it while on the job.

The restaurant, which was tagged on social media by several netizens, responded by reposting on their Instagram story saying "Another story maker. Thank you for coming and ciao ciao".

Earlier this month, another diner had her fair share of horrid customer service when she and her family was chided for only ordering an omelette in an eatery in Melaka.

"If you don't have money, don't bring your parents", insinuating that the diner was poor.

