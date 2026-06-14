Grab driver in JB allegedly attacked by passengers after he reminded them to put on seat belts

A Grab driver in Johor Bahru was allegedly assaulted by three passengers after he reminded them to put on seat belts.

The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday (June 9) at around 9.30pm, according to a statement by Iskandar Puteri police chief M Kumarasan on Friday.

Goh Kong Meng, 57, had picked up three foreign men near the Taman Sri Yaacob industrial area, according to a Facebook post by his son Kelvin.

The passengers were reportedly drunk and turned aggressive when Goh told them to buckle up.

They allegedly ignored Goh's request, causing the situation to escalate.

He subsequently cancelled the ride and asked them to leave the vehicle, he told Malaysian publication The Star.

The passengers subsequently turned violent, with Goh's dashcam footage showing one passenger allegedly holding Goh in a headlock while the other two punched him in the face.

The assault lasted for five minutes, and even resulted in Goh accidentally shifting gears and driving into a ditch.

Blood splatters were also seen in the driver's seat after the incident, in a photo uploaded by Kelvin.

Goh was later taken to the hospital, where he received three stitches.

He also filed a police report on the incident, and Iskandar Puteri police are currently searching for the three men who will be investigated for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

Johor politician Ling Tian Soon, along with members of the Johor E-Hailing Association, also visited Goh on Friday to offer assistance after the incident.

"I watched the video and was angry and outraged by the passengers' actions. I have called Iskandar police district to solve the case as soon as possible," Ling said.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com