Grab 'deeply sorry' over alleged sexual harassment by its driver in Johor

Grab Malaysia has apologised after allegations that its ride-hailing driver in Johor had sexually harassed a female passenger on Sunday (Feb 1).

The alleged incident happened during a Grab ride from Taman Mount Austin to R&F Mall in Johor Bahru.

In a comment posted on social media, the company said it was "deeply sorry" for the incident, adding that it acknowledged the seriousness of the matter.

"This should never have happened", Grab said.

The company added that it has reached out to the affected passenger to investigate the matter and will provide "appropriate support".

What the driver did

In a video posted on a Johor Bahru Facebook group on Feb 1, the male driver is seen reaching back from the driver's seat to touch the passenger's legs.

Another video showed the driver repeatedly reaching back to touch the passenger's hands. Speaking in Mandarin, he also asked her, "how much".

On both occasions, the woman clearly rejected his advances.

The post, made anonymously by a contributor who claimed to be the sister of the victim, stated that the victim was left crying and traumatised over the incident and had locked herself in her room upon reaching home.

The post has since been shared more than 3,600 times.

In its apology, Grab Malaysia said that action will be taken in line with the company's policies.

[[nid:729171]]

editor@asiaone.com