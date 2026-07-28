Injured Malaysian rider continues deliveries after getting knocked down by car: 'I cannot rest'

When a food delivery rider in Malaysia got knocked down by a car on a rainy day, he picked himself up and continued working.

A customer who learnt about the accident after seeing the man hobble towards her later shared his situation online, saying that it almost brought her to tears.

According to Facebook user Haoyee Yeow, the incident occurred in Melaka last Saturday (July 25).

When she asked the Grab deliveryman why he was limping, he purportedly said he was experiencing pain in his leg from the accident.

Yeow said she probed further and learnt that he is a single father.

"So, I cannot rest," he told her.

In her Facebook post, Yeow said the encounter made her think about the hard work and lives of delivery riders.

She left him a tip of RM5 (S$1.50) and added: "I hope this small gesture lets him know: You have worked hard and thank you for safely delivering our dinner."

She also urged netizens to be more patient with such workers: "You never know what the person has been through today."

Yeow's post has since gone viral, attracting over 30,000 likes in two days and drawing sympathy from netizens.

Many took to the comment section to share similar encounters with delivery riders and praised Yeow for setting a good example.

"I know their job is not easy, so I always give tips of a few dollars," one user wrote.

"It's an okay amount for me, but it could be a huge encouragement for them."

Yeow shared in a follow-up post on July 26 that she had received multiple messages from strangers who wanted to help the delivery rider.

This included a TCM practitioner, who offered to treat the man's leg injury for free.

"Thank you to everyone who messaged me," she said.

"Although I couldn't find the Grab rider's contact in the end, you made me believe one thing: there are truly many people in this world who will lend a helping hand to a stranger."

lim.kewei@asiaone.com