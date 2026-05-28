'Shut up, stupid pig': Grab passenger in Malaysia hits wife after arguing with driver over $2 fare

A Grab driver in Malaysia was left stunned after his passenger got violent — not at him, but at the passenger's own wife.

Grab driver Stanley Loi encountered a passenger that struck his own wife in a heated confrontation over the payment of his RM7 (S$2.25) fare, according to a viral video Loi uploaded to Facebook on Wednesday (May 27).

The video of the incident that took place on Wednesday has since garnered over 1.9 million views and more than 1,900 likes as of Thursday afternoon.

In the video, the passenger can be seen arguing with Loi over his fare. According to Loi, he needed to pay just RM7, but handed over a RM50 note.

Loi was unable to provide change for the large amount and decided to waive the fare instead.

He advised the passenger, who was travelling with his wife and a baby in his arms, to carry smaller change on him in the future, which purportedly set the man off.

Their voices began to rise as the argument became more heated, and the passenger's wife attempted to deescalate the situation, placing her hand on her husband's arm.

She lightly slapped her husband's arm once more while the latter was still arguing, prompting the man to stop and stare at the woman.

Visibly enraged, the man raises his arm, as though threatening to hit her, before following through.

"Shut up, stupid pig," he exclaimed in Malay.

Loi then ordered the man to exit his vehicle.

The driver and passenger continued the argument outside the vehicle with the child crying.

Even after leaving the scene, the man allegedly continued to argue with Loi through the Grab app's messaging platform, The Rakyat Post reported.

Loi has filed a report with Grab.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com