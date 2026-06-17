'I vomited': Grab passenger in Malaysia disgusted by mouldy ride without air-con

She might not have expected to be treated like a queen, but a minimum hygiene standard would certainly have helped.

A Grab passenger in Malaysia has shared her experience after getting on a ride that her left dizzy and nauseated, according to a Threads post on Monday (June 15).

The user, Tengkuafeeza11, uploaded a video of the dilapidated car's interior, beginning with two small fans placed at the back of the front passenger seat which were blowing at a low speed.

In the caption, she said the air-conditioning in the vehicle did not work and there was also a fan at the driver's feet, causing her to question its purpose.

The rear seats can be seen in the video draped in a what appears to be bed sheets, while a pillow case cover's the driver's headrest and a T-shirt covers the front passenger seat.

Meanwhile, the right rear window appears to be covered in masking tape for reasons unclear.

Tengkuafeeza11 captioned her post: "I don't know if he wants to bring passengers or dry bed sheets in the car.

"I had bodyaches and a headache. I wanted to vomit and black out!"

She added: "I swear, when I got home, I vomited."

In the comments section, the user said the rubber seal on the doors were also mouldy, and that the more time she spent in the car, the more she felt sick.

She also said the vehicle was filled with dust, as if it had never been cleaned.

The official Grab account for Malaysia replied to Tengkuafeeza11's post, apologising for the "unpleasant experience" during her ride, "especially to the point of causing discomfort".

"This does not meet the service standards we have set for our driver partners, and we will escalate it to the relevant teams for further investigation and appropriate action," Grab Malaysia wrote, requesting for her booking details.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com