'Owe you a debt of gratitude': KL motorcyclist thanks good Samaritan for patching-up tyre in the night

A tyre blowout left this motorcyclist stranded by a roadside in Kuala Lumpur, until a good Samaritan came to his aid, according to a post to Threads by user Muhamad_azeeq on Thursday (July 23).

The post has since garnered over 103,000 views and more than 3,000 likes as at Thursday night.

"Thank you so much brother," the user wrote in Malay. "I didn't even know you, but you stopped to help me when my motorcycle tyre blew out just now."

Muhamad_azeeq also uploaded a video of the good Samaritan toiling away at his motorcycle in the dark, with only the illumination of the user's mobile phone shining on the tyre.

A separate video shows the same man escorting the user to a nearby workshop.

@asiaone A stranded motorcyclist received an unexpected helping hand after another rider ripped up his own raincoat to patch up a blown-out tyre. The rider later thanked the good Samaritan on Threads for helping him get safely to a nearby workshop. #MalaysiaNews #Malaysia #NotAllHeroesWearCapes ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

A quick Google search shows the shop is Nfeez Garage located in Jalan Pahang.

"You even tore your own raincoat to patch up the tyre so that my motorcycle could move a little, and then you took my motorcycle to the workshop," Muhamad_azeeq added.

"These days it's not easy to meet people like you," he said.

"I really owe you a debt of gratitude."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com