Hamburglary: Passing motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver's burger

It's not every day that you get to encounter a real-life Hamburglar.

Unfortunately for one fitness trainer in Malaysia, his cheat day lived a short life.

Beh Kok Hooi was driving home along a highway in Selangor on Monday evening (Oct 14) with a burger in hand when a pair of thieves on a motorcycle snatched it right out of his grasp.

Starved, forlorn and positively hangry, he turned to the best place to air his grievances, Facebook.

His post has since racked up almost 6,000 shares at the time of writing, with many netizens tickled by how ridiculous the theft seemed.

"Eating my burger in the middle of a traffic jam before a thief on a motorcycle stole my burger. Where you so nervous that you couldn't even tell it wasn't a phone? Or were you too hungry? I'm so hungry and you had to steal my burger." PHOTO: Facebook/Beh Kok Hooi

Beh recounted the incident in vivid detail in an interview with China Press.

The 36-year-old had gone out to run an errand for his wife when he found himself stuck in a traffic jam. With nothing better to do, he pulled out the Ramly burger he had bought for the road and began to chow down.

Everything seemed normal enough at first — he had his phone in his left hand while holding the burger in his right, and the car windows rolled down to let in some fresh air.

Suddenly, he felt a shove against his right hand, and his burger was gone.

All Beh had left to remind him of his meal was a sauce-covered wrapper.

He initially thought he had dropped the burger and looked around for it, worried that he might have dirtied the car door. It only struck him that it was snatched off. By then, it was already too late for him to give chase to the snatch thieves.

"If you wanted a burger, I could have just treated you!" he said, half-torn between crying and laughing.

As Beh had not installed a camera in his car, he was unable to capture neither the motorcycle's car plate number nor the thieves' faces.

Incidentally, he revealed that someone else had also been a victim of a similar theft case that took place along the same road two years prior, though the thieves had been more successful in stealing a phone rather than a burger.

This isn't the first case of "hamburglary" either. Back in 2017, a woman in the US broke into a McDonald's and made off with over US$1,700 (S$2,300) worth of goods.

