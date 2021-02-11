Happy 'Niu' Year: Golden bull charges through Covid-19 on stunning KL mall display

Shoppers visiting Pavilion Kuala Lumpur this festive season, watch out.

If you're standing at the perfect spot (somewhere near the Crystal Fountain), you'll get to see a spectacular sight on the mall's gigantic LED displays.

In the 3D animation, a bull gets a coat of gold spray from robotic arms before it charges at a Covid-19 sign on its glass container, smashing the coronavirus into pieces.

With the world battered by the pandemic over the past year, the display also alludes to hopes that the new year would bring better days for all.

Video clips of the display soon surfaced on social media and got netizens talking — many were impressed by the sight, with several Malaysians saying that they wanted to check it out in person.

"Holy s*** that looks so real. I was genuinely confused a little," said one Redditor.

Several others also discussed how the creative team managed to pull off the lifelike stunt while others marvelled at the attention paid to the animation.

According to the mall, the 3D show is the first of its kind in Malaysia and can be viewed until March.

Not a bad way to usher in the Year of the Ox, eh?

