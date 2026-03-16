Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim declares extra day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday

Malaysia will have an extra day of holiday for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri, announced Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday (March 15).

He made the announcement at the launch of the National Consumers' Day in Kota Kinabalu on Sunday.

"This Ramadan, people have given up extra time, have been extra dedicated and have made extra effort, so we will reward you with an extra holiday.

"For those who haven't, you still have a few days to do a bit more to deserve the holidays," the prime minister was reported by Malaysian outlet The Star as saying.

Anwar added that the date of the additional holiday is subjected to the date of the declaration of the first day of Syawal — the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, which comes immediately after Ramadan.

"If the first day of Hari Raya falls on Friday, then Monday will the extra holiday.

"If Hari Raya falls on Saturday, then the additional holiday will be on Friday," he explained.

The sighting of the Syawal new moon to determine the date of Hari Raya Aidilfitri will be conducted on Thursday.

At the event, Anwar also announced the implementation of the Aidilfitri Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme — aimed at ensuring the stability of prices of essential foods to help ease cost of living pressures.

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editor@asiaone.com