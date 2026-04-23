Off-duty healthcare worker rushes to aid driver after car falls into ravine in Johor, goes viral

An off-duty frontliner has earned plaudits from netizens after a video of her endangering herself to help the driver of a car that fell into a ravine in Malaysia went viral.

The video uploaded by TikTok user Zulmizilinda on Tuesday (April 21) shows the frontliner, Haslinda Mansor, grabbing on to a swaying branch of foliage as she steps towards a battered black car at the bottom of a ravine along Pasir Gudang Highway.

Despite the heavy rain and nearly losing her balance multiple times, Haslinda continues deeper into the ravine, until she's able to bend down and look inside the driver's window.

She spoke to the victim and confirmed that he wasn't seriously injured before stepping back to safety.

The video has since garnered over 2.3 million views and more than 76,700 likes as of Thursday afternoon.

In the post, user Zulmizilinda said that while he was afraid of going down the ravine, Haslinda was not.

Haslinda, who works at Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru, was on her way home when she encountered the accident, she told SinarPlus.

"The victim wasn't able to get out because his vehicle was stuck due to a tree branch," she said, adding that the doors would not open and water could be heard rushing beneath the vehicle.

Explaining why she wasn't afraid when she stepped down the ravine, Haslinda said that her instinct was to help, even outside of work hours.

"I managed to tell the individual to wait until firefighters or an ambulance arrived," she stated.

'Her desire to save lives makes her brave'

In the comments section of Zulmizilinda's video, netizens praised Haslinda's drive and determination to aid the driver.

"She's a frontliner," said one. "Her desire to save lives is what makes her brave."

Another commented: "She has a high sense of responsibility as a frontliner, that's why she's willing to go out of her way to help… we should praise and honour her."

Many also suggested that Haslinda be recognised for her actions.

"Her courage and spirit should be praised and emulated," another user stated.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com