'A real hero': Off-duty nurse praised for saving choking woman at hospital in Ipoh

An off-duty nurse has been praised for her swift intervention after she saved a woman who was choking at a hospital eatery in Ipoh, Malaysia.

A video of the incident was shared on Instagram by the hospital on Wednesday (May 13), showing the victim eating at a table with a child and two adults before she choked on her food.

According to Pantai Hospital Ipoh, the incident occurred on the morning of May 4, when Siti Maisyura had just completed her night shift and was waiting for her son's follow-up appointment near the The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf outlet within the hospital.

Maisyura is seen seated and using her phone in the video, as a woman behind her begins coughing persistently while covering her mouth.

Moments later, another adult seated opposite the woman stood to pat her on the back, prompting Maisyura to step in to help.

The nurse began performing abdominal thrusts on the woman, before the obstruction was eventually dislodged.

"In that terrifying moment, Maisyura was more than a nurse — she was a lifeline," the hospital wrote in its post.

She was later presented with a token of appreciation in recognition of her life-saving actions.

The incident drew widespread praise online, with many netizens commending Maisyura for her swift response despite being off duty, while others highlighted the importance of learning life-saving skills.

"Need more people like this nurse. Thank goodness she was there. She saved the lady. Thank you to her for her quick action," said one user.

"A real hero," another wrote.

A separate user commented: "Everybody should learn the Heimlich manoeuvre. It is very simple but useful knowledge and can save lives."

[[nid:734359]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com