Homeowner leaves house in Malaysia vacant, later finds migrant workers squatting there for months

A homeowner in Malaysia had a rude shock when he discovered that some migrant workers have been squatting in his Selangor home for months.

A property agent who goes by the name Srilabu Kedah on Facebook recently shared a now-deleted clip of the unwanted visitors inside a property, reported The New Straits Times.

Srilabu said he was contacted by a friend of the homeowner to help sell the house.

The homeowner had purchased the house some 10 years ago, but did not move in as he preferred to live in the village.

Seeing as the house was located near Seramban where he lives, Srilabu agreed to market the place for sale.

After receiving the keys to the house, Srilabu headed down to check the condition of the house.

"Upon arrival, I noticed someone inside. I called my friend and the owner once again to confirm if the house was really empty. I told him that there are foreigners in the house!"

Pictures uploaded by Srilabu showed two men greeting him at the door. Plastic chairs and water bottles were also strewn around the house. A third man was also seen in the kitchen.

He did not state how many men were living in the house.

"It's not just me who was surprised; both my friend and the owner were shocked. He has never rented it to anyone since buying it over 10 years ago," said the property agent.

'I thought they were really bold'

Srilabu shared that he struggled to communicate with the migrant workers, as they did not speak English nor Malay.

"In my mind, I thought they were really bold, invading someone's house like that. Even we, as locals, wouldn't dare to do such a thing."

He added that the migrant workers would draw water from the neighbouring house. "I don't know how they managed to get the electricity," remarked the baffled man.

Srilabu also reportedly spoke with the workers' supervisor, who shared that they have been living in the house without paying rent for a long time.

"So now, they are asking for proof from me, asking, 'Are you really the owner's representative?' They want proof from us that we are the actual owners. Oh, what has happened to my Malaysia?" He lamented.

Srilabu said he told the homeowner to make a police report, adding that he has also reported the matter to Malaysia's immigration department.

3 men arrested

On Tuesday (Jan 23), Malaysian police said they arrested three foreign workers aged 21 to 30 for trespassing, reported China Press.

Investigations showed that the three men had allegedly broken the original lock on the door and installed a new one.

It is believed that the men have been staying in the house for at least two months.

