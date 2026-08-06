Malaysian housewife strikes lottery jackpot for the second time, pockets $4m prize three years after first big windfall

Winning the lottery can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but a Malaysian woman has beaten the odds by hitting the jackpot for a second time.

The 50-year-old housewife from Perak took home a grand prize of RM12,946,225.55 (S$4.05 million) on Saturday (Aug 1), according to Sports Toto Malaysia.

Her latest windfall comes three years after she won RM1.4 million prize with a Lucky Pick i-System ticket.

She shared that she and her husband had continued buying Lucky Pick tickets over the past three years after they both lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic, reported Malaysian publication The Sun.

She added that the prolonged period of unemployment took a toll on her, and that she suffered from depression and partial memory loss as a result.

"To help me recover cherished memories, my husband often brought me back to places we visited during our younger days," she told Sports Toto.

One of those nostalgic trips ended up changing their lives.

As it turns out, her winning Lucky Pick ticket — with the winning numbers 5900 and 6900 — was bought during one of the couple's trips to Sitiawan.

"We never imagined that a simple stop during one of our trips would change our lives forever," she said.

The housewife said that she and her husband were shocked upon seeing the winning numbers and initially thought that they were mistaken, "because it seemed impossible".

"Winning the jackpot once was already a blessing, but winning it for the second time is beyond anything I could have imagined," she added.

When asked how she plans to use the prize money, the woman said part of it will be set aside for retirement.

She also intends to donate a portion of her winnings to charities and underprivileged communities.

"I hope this blessing will allow us to give back and make a positive difference in the lives of others," she said.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com