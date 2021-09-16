How 2 young children in Malaysia suffered from severe Covid-19 complications

Recent global data has shown that children in different countries have become severely ill after contracting Covid-19. Particularly in Malaysia, a doctor spoke up about two cases of Covid-19 symptoms and complications in two toddlers.

Vivian Dominique who goes by ‘littlemisshappyfeet‘ on Instagram shared a post on Sept 8 about encountering two children with “Covid complications” within just one week.

Her post went viral as many other concerned parents shared her experience to raise awareness about severe Covid-19 symptoms in toddlers.

Two cases of severe Covid-19 symptoms in toddlers from Malaysia

“I was talking to my friend this morning regarding the unusual cases I got during my oncalls, and I think some of you might need to hear it too,” the doctor wrote in her post.

She proceeded to share about two cases of a two-year-old toddler and a four-year-old child who have been infected with the virus.

Each of them showed different COVID-19 symptoms, rarely seen in toddlers, which she wishes to raise awareness about as “anything can happen.”

First case: Two-year-old unable to walk

The two-year-old child’s whole family tested positive a month ago. The toddler was suddenly brought to the ward at night after she reportedly could no longer walk.

According to the child’s mother, the two-year-old started to walk “like an old man” three weeks after they completed their quarantine. Then three days later, the toddler lost “all her ability to walk or even stand.”

“Every time when her mother tried to hold her into standing position, she will cry (in pain?) and then crash onto the floor like a puppet got its strings cut,” wrote the doctor.

Their oncall specialist contacted more “experienced specialities under the sun” but no one could give a definite answer since the virus is still so new.

“We just have to observe, treat and see how it goes along the way. Couldn’t sleep the whole night…” she shared.

Second case: Four-year-old had severe seizure

The doctor found the second case “even scarier” as the four-year-old patient suddenly had a seizure just a week after completing her quarantine period.

“And it’s not just ANY seizure, the episode lasted 40 minutes! Imagine 40 minutes seeing a child on off: uprolled eyes, blue, saliva flowing, whole body stiff, whole body shaking like she had been possessed by demon,” described the doctor.

She continued to share, “And the mother can only cry and watch while sending her to hospital. Imagine that mental trauma!”

The shaking did stop after the doctors gave the four-year-old medication into her vein.

On the child’s third day in the ward, her mother went up to the doctor at the nurse station and told her, “Doctor, come see. The way my child is walking looks weird.”

“Oh no… Not again… Poor babies.” the doctor thought to herself.

Doctor warns that Covid-19 symptoms in toddlers and children is not fully understood yet so “anything can happen”

With these two cases of unusual Covid-19 symptoms in toddlers, the doctor reminded parents to remain cautious.

“The complication of Covid-19 in children is not fully understood yet, so anything can happen. Literally ANYTHING! So please, take good care of them,” the doctor wrote in her post.

She added, “Stop bringing babies to shopping malls, stop bringing kids to picnic gatherings at the park, stop bringing kids to dine in… one wrong move might cause lifetime regrets.”

In a more recent post, the doctor wrote more on the issue, “While some people comment that children are asymptomatic so far and will get well in time… Do bear in mind that Delta strain had changed the phase for children.”

“We need to stop living in denial, accept the fact and catch up if we want to win the race against mutation. Please open up [your] hearts and minds to listen, I’m begging u for the sake of the children,” she added.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.