'I came from a poor family': 26-year-old Malaysian buys $420k house in JB for parents

Growing up, JS Lim didn't have much.

"I came from a poor family," the 26-year-old Malaysian wrote in a post on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu on Jan 27.

But after years of hard work, Lim, who works in the funeral industry, finally had the chance to give back to his family by buying them a semi-detached house that cost 1.5 million ringgit (S$420,000).

"It is the best gift for my parents," he wrote.

This is actually the second house he's purchased, Lim said, adding that he bought the first one for investment purposes.

Since he was 13, Lim worked odd jobs during school holidays to help ease his parents' financial burden.

Things became more difficult after his father suffered an injury at work, leaving him unable to work long hours.

Instead of being demoralised, Lim said he used it as motivation to become financially independent.

"Because of this, I already knew the importance of money at a young age," he shared.

Nine years ago, Lim joined funeral group Nirvana and rose through the ranks to become the company's business development director.

In his post, Lim also encouraged others to chase their dreams, even if they might seem out of reach.

"Don't be afraid to chase your dreams! No matter how far away you are, as long as you keep your feet on the ground, one day you will be able to usher in the moment when your dreams come true!"

In an interview with Worldofbuzz, Lim shared that the house he bought for his parents is located in Johor Bahru.

Apart from sharing his success story, he told the Malaysian publication: "Of course, a house is not the only way to express your love and gratitude to your parents."

"If they’re alive and well, why not spend some time with the elderly? Quality time together is one of the best ways to show love," he said.

