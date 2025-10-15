'I don't know how to face her family': Dad of boy, 14, who fatally stabbed schoolmate in Selangor

A father is in emotional turmoil after his 14-year-old son allegedly stabbed an older schoolmate to death at a secondary school in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, on Tuesday (Oct 14).

The 40-year-old, who declined to be named, told Malaysian media outlet China Press that he is heartbroken over his son's actions.

"I know that whatever I say is of no use. No matter what I do, I can't bring back their daughter. I don't know how to face them..." he was quoted as saying.

The victim, a 16-year-old female student, studied at the same school as the suspect, and was found in the school toilet with multiple stab wounds to her neck and chest, local police said.

Students reportedly recounted the boy chasing other students with the knife, and entering several classrooms, terrorising the occupants.

The boy was subsequently arrested at the school.

[[nid:723938]]

The boy's father told China Press that his son is introverted and does not tell him about school matters. Nothing appeared out of the ordinary when the teen left for school on Tuesday morning.

He added that he does not know the victim, and his son had not mentioned her before.

At a media conference on Wednesday (Oct 15), Selangor police chief said it is believed that the suspect had feelings for the victim, which were unexpressed, reported the New Straits Times (NST).

Police investigations found that there was no prior relationship or interaction between the two schoolmates.

"We have identified emotional impulse and social media influence as possible triggers for the suspect's behaviour," Shazeli said, adding that the boy does not have a disciplinary record at school.

The two knives and a kerambit (curved blade) seized from him were purchased online, the police chief told reporters. The boy's family was unaware of the weapons.

'I will leave this world with you': Note allegedly written by suspect

Shazeli confirmed that a handwritten letter was found on the suspect during his arrest, according to NST.

A picture of the supposed letter, mostly written in Mandarin, has been circulating online. It reads on one side: "You are all about to die. Zero day! Everyone in this school are NPCs (non-player character)."

On the other side of the note, it is written that he is the hope of humanity and will become the 'God' of a new world.

"How is this, NPCs? I have completely won! That's right! It's me! Who won! It is not me who is wrong, but this world," says the note. The paragraph after this line is scribbled over and illegible.

"I love you (name), I will leave this world with you," it continues. The names of several school shooters from the US are also written in another sentence.

Shazeli said the police are investigating the note, reported The Star.

Fifty-seven people including students, school staff and family members have given their statements to the police.

The boy will be remanded till Oct 21 to assist in ongoing investigations.

Selangor police have also asked the public to stop sharing images and videos connected to the fatal incident.

[[nid:720225]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com