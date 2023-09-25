'I felt extremely guilty': Food delivery rider in Malaysia gets angry with unresponsive customer, later realises he's disabled

When an unresponsive customer kept him waiting outside in the heat, a food delivery rider soon grew annoyed and impatient.

However, his anger later turned into regret after his discovery of the customer's disability.

Malaysian GrabFood delivery rider Irfan Nizam posted a TikTok video on Friday (Sept 22) sharing how he had been forced to wait outside the customer's house, after his calls to the person went unanswered.

"It was scorching heat and I could not help but feel infuriated. After a few minutes, I heard a voice, asking me to come in [into the house compound]," Irfan wrote in his video, reported The New Straits Times.

"There was a remark in the order informing that the customer is an OKU (Orang Kurang Upaya meaning persons with disabilities), but I did not believe it."

Filled with doubt about the notice, Irfan said he entered the house enraged and decided to record their meeting, The Rakyat Post reported.

When the door opened, however, Irfan was stunned to realise how he had misjudged the situation.

"I became weak, speechless and my eyes filled with tears. I saw an uncle on a wheelchair, with his left leg amputated just below his knee.

"How stupid I was for being angry, without checking [the situation]," read the subtitles on his video, The New Straits Times reported.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@irfanrizam_/video/7281338308498640130[/embed]

Irfan then passed the food to the wheelchair-bound customer through the door grills, noticing that the latter had a bright smile on his face after receiving the food.

"It seemed that someone ordered food for the uncle. I felt extremely guilty [for being angry] without understanding the situation," he wrote in the video.

"Forgive me," he wrote in Malay in his caption.

Choking back his tears

According to The Rakyat Post, Irfan wanted to ask the customer where his family was, but was unable to do so as he felt too upset and was choking back his tears in the moment.

He then apologised to the person who ordered the food for giving in to his anger while waiting under the hot sun, and also wished for the uncle to stay safe and in good health.

Netizens praised Irfan for learning from his encounter, noting his effort to make sure the food was delivered to the customer despite his annoyance at being made to wait.

One netizen also said the customer reminded them of their father and asked Irfan if they could buy food for the uncle and have Irfan deliver it.

Irfan than replied for them to drop him a private message to arrange the delivery, reported The Rakyat Post.

