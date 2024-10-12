'I no longer have any sons': Father in Malaysia loses 2 boys to bike crashes 7 years apart

Malaysian father Jamaludin Hussin has been left heartbroken after both of his sons died in motorcycle accidents seven years apart.

"I no longer have sons, I have lost them both to road accidents," the 53-year-old told media, according to a report by The Star. "Seven years ago on Oct 3, my older son Muhammad Khairul Izzudin was killed in Senawang, Negeri Sembilan."

His younger son Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, 20, was one of three undergraduates from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun Campus killed on Wednesday (Oct 7) evening when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) swerved into the two motorcycles they were riding, reported Malaysian media.

The two other victims were Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi, also 20, and Muhammad Akmal Tukirin, 25. A fourth man on one of the motorcycles, 20-year-old Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohd Ridhuan, was severely injured.

They were on their way back from dinner.

"Khairil was riding the same motorcycle that killed his brother," Jamaludin added. "I never expected history to repeat itself. Losing a child is far different compared with the loss of a parent or sibling.

"My hands are trembling and I feel aimless now."

Khairil was studying accountancy at UiTM to follow in his older brother's footsteps.

Dungun Fire and Rescue Station chief Sharizal Shamsudin said that they received a call about the crash at 7.26pm.

"Upon arriving at the scene of the incident, there were three vehicles involved in the accident, namely an SUV and two motorcycles," he said, adding that the three students died at the scene while the fourth was conveyed to Dungun Hospital.

"The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 40s, sustained injuries during the accident," he said. "She was successfully removed from her vehicle by the public before we arrived at the scene of the incident."

The woman was arrested at the scene, and Terengganu deputy police chief Datuk Wan Rukman Wan Hassan added she is believed to be suffering from mental health issues. However, Terengganu Health Department Director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong revealed that there were no indications that she had sought mental health treatment in the state.

The Malaysian health ministry is collaborating with transport and other ministries for the probe into the crash.

'I apologise from the bottom of my heart'

The reported husband of the SUV driver, identified as a 53-year-old man named Azhar Ahmad, said in an interview with Buletin TV3 that he wanted to apologise to the families of the deceased on the night of the accident but was advised by police and friends to wait.

"I was heartbroken and deeply saddened by the accident. On behalf of my wife, I wish to extend my sincerest apologies to all the families of the students involved," he said, according to the Malay Mail.

Azhar, a father of three and grandfather of four, explained that he had finished praying with their youngest son when he discovered his 49-year-old wife, who had been watching TV, missing.

He found their front gate open with the car gone from its parking space, and "two pairs of her shoes and a piece of clothing" missing from their home.

"She never goes out at night. If she does, it’s always with me and the children. During the day, she would drive to her favourite cafe near the campus," he added.

Azhar was informed by a friend shortly after that his car was involved in an accident, and rushed to the scene with their youngest son, where he discovered a body.

"I initially thought there was only one victim, but it turned out to be three. It was a heartbreaking sight," he said. "After my wife was taken by police, I went to the area where the bodies were and sought out the families to apologise, only to learn that all the victims were from outside Dungun."

He also went to the forensics department of Dungun Hospital the next morning to meet with the families, but was advised against it. He hopes UiTM will help him get in touch with them to extend his apologies.

The Star reported Azhar as saying that his wife of 30 years had suffered mental health problems since having an ectopic pregnancy which resulted in abortion a decade ago. She incurred severe blood loss and was in a coma for four days.

He added that she had not been the same since, despite visits to hospitals and traditional doctors, and started talking to herself and experiencing hallucinations.

The woman has been remanded for four days starting Oct 10.

