'I screamed for help, but no one heard': Malaysian woman dragged along road after getting stuck in bus luggage compartment

A woman in Malaysia found herself in a precarious position when the door to the luggage compartment of a coach bus abruptly closed on her leg, trapping her inside.

The bus then started moving, dragging her along the road for about five minutes before the driver noticed her legs, which were hanging out, in his side mirror.

Taking to X on Tuesday (June 4), user Nurul Shafiyyah said she had paid RM40 ($11.50) for a bus ticket from Johor Bahru to Shah Alam, Selangor on June 2. The coach bus is operated by LA Holidays.

After arriving in Shah Alam at about 9.30pm, she alighted and was retrieving her bag from the luggage compartment when the door suddenly shut, leaving her legs sticking out.

The bus then set off towards Klang, with Shafiyyah still stuck in the compartment.

"My foot was dragged along the road. I screamed for help, but no one heard," she wrote. "Just imagine how I suffered there, my leg caught in the door, my toes scraping against the road."

After the driver stopped and freed Shafiyyah, he allegedly scolded her for not asking him for help to collect her bag.

Subsequently, he took the woman to seek medical treatment for her injuries.

Photos accompanying Shafiyyah's post showed a bruise on her calf and bloody gashes on the sole of her feet. She did not say how much the medical bill was.

She added that she filed a police report and sought advice from netizens on whether she could claim insurance and what she should do next.

Many netizens were horrified by Shafiyyah's experience and suggested she seek legal advice from a lawyer and contact the bus company for follow up.

The Malaysian Land Public Transport Agency also replied to the woman's post, urging her to report the incident to them.

