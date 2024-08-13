I want justice, says husband of missing teacher whose decapitated body was found in Melaka rubbish bin

The decapitated body of a woman found in a rubbish bin in Melaka on Dec 31 last year has been recently identified by Malaysian police as 33-year-old teacher Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi, who had been reported missing in Johor.

The confirmation came after police proved a DNA match between the headless body and Istiqomah's mother on Aug 2, reported Malaysian media outlet Bernama.

Alor Gajah police chief Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah said on Monday (Aug 12) that a 37-year-old man and his 36-year-old wife were arrested in connection with the murder in Perak on Aug 5.

The police's questioning led to the discovery of the victim's body parts such as the skull and finger bones, which were uncovered six kilometres away from where the victim's body was found.

The male suspect, a university acquaintance of Istiqomah, is a forex trader. He and the victim are believed to be involved in an investment scheme, New Straits Times reported.

Following the news of the arrests, Istiqomah's husband Mohd Yusof Mokhtar called for heavy punishment to be meted out against those responsible for his wife's death.

"My hope, if possible, I want a sentence commensurate with the crime. If possible, death by hanging," he was quoted by Bernama as saying.

"I want justice for my wife, it's not right. She was loyal to her husband and loved her children very much."

Yusof added that the eldest of their three children has become quiet after learning of their mother's death.

The deceased was also remembered as a kind person who loved helping people. Istiqomah's mother said that her late daughter would send money to her aunt and others facing tough times.

