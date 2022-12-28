'As if she knew she was going to leave': Video of man eating last meal cooked by mum before she died moves netizens

Nothing beats a home-cooked meal, and it is one of the last things that one man has to remember his mother by.

TikTok user 1million.story shared a heartbreaking video on Dec 13, showing himself eating a plate of rice with some dishes.

According to the man, identified as Harris by Malaysian digital publication Says, they were cooked by his late mum before she died on November 16.

Knowing how precious they were, he made sure nothing went to waste.

Harris is shown in the short clip mopping up all the gravy and every grain of rice from his plate.

"I sucked the remaining leaves, this is the last memory," he wrote.

Harris, who's believed to be in Malaysia, also wrote that he made the video not because he could not accept her death but because he missed her, adding that he's still in the "shocked phase" because she'd passed on suddenly.

"My mother kept a lot of leftover food, as if she knew she was going to leave," he noted of the dishes she'd stashed away in the freezer.

Moved by Harris' video, several netizens shared how they too, held on to the food cooked by their loved ones long after they'd passed.

"My mum passed away 37 days ago. The last dish she cooked is still in the freezer. Even though it can't be eaten anymore, I'm just happy to see the food in the fridge," commented one TikTok user.

Another wrote: "I kept the banana chips my mum made for eight years."

In another heart-wrenching clip posted last Sunday (Dec 25), Harris expressed his regret at not being able to be by his mum's side and ask for her forgiveness before she passed.

He broke down in tears as he recounted how his mother had suddenly collapsed and died alone in the kitchen before he and his brother could get to her.

Replying to a comment, Harris shared that his mum had suffered a heart attack.

"I need time for my heart to heal," he wrote.

