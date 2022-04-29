'I'm trying to earn more for my children': Malaysian police officer justifies her TikTok livestream during raid

A Malaysian female police officer, investigated for holding a TikTok livestream during a police raid recently, said that it was simply a way for her to gain more followers and to promote her TikTok account.

She was responding to questions posed by netizens on Telegram about the incident.

"I'm trying to earn more for my children," she justified on that messaging platform, adding that she wanted to attract followers to support her side business.

A screenshot of that conversation was shared on Facebook page Kaki Viral Terkini, reported Malaysian social news site World of Buzz on Wednesday (April 27).

In the one-minute, 38-second TikTok video which came into light earlier this week, this officer with the rank of assistant superintendent from Bukit Aman Narcotics CID was seen describing a police raid at an unknown entertainment outlet.

She was also explaining what she does at work, including conducting raids and inspections, reported Malaysia's The Star.

Halfway through, she got excited that the number of viewers on her livestream reached over 1,900, telling her followers to keep following her update.

She also said then that she hopes her TikTok account will have more than 100,000 followers.

Despite the backlash from the public who criticised her for taking advantage of a police raid, the policewoman said to the netizens on Telegram that "I'm innocent. The media can go on a live broadcast during any raids, why can't I?"

She argued that it was no different from "the superiors doing live media conference and display all evidence like drugs".

"Why are they not investigated? Are the rules only applied to underlings?" She asked, reported World of Buzz.

In the same report, she also told netizens that she did not say or do anything to humiliate other police officers.

Her TikTok actions led to an investigation by the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department earlier this week, reported Berita Harian.

On Wednesday (April 27), Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain said that the officer will be transferred to the Johor Police Contingent headquarters, reported the New Straits Times.

An initial investigation had found that the TikTok post was a personal message meant to promote the officer's account, said Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Aton Khan Mydin Pitchay on Monday, reported Malay Mail.

"Her TikTok site contains contents and her personal speeches, I do not condone such activities and there will be no compromise whether an officer or personnel was involved.

"Action will be taken for violating the standard operating procedures regardless of their ranks, even I could face disciplinary action, we do not tolerate such acts," he said during a media conference at Bukit Aman.

