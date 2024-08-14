'I'm willing to bear the burden': Malaysian teacher endures 168km daily commute to care for mum at home

A 168km daily commute to and from work is unimaginable for many in Singapore, a city-state that spans just about 50km from east to west.

But for Malaysian teacher Nur Intan Nadila Abdul Rajak, that is her reality every school day.

The secondary school teacher in Perak has been driving around 80km from her home in Kinta Selatan to work in Kuala Kangsar for the past eight months.

She was posted to the school to teach English and Basic Computer Science.

When she first learnt about her posting, she felt a little concerned. She did not want to move closer to work as she prefers to stay with her mother, who is still mourning her father's death on April 17.

"Rather than moving her to an unfamiliar and potentially uncomfortable place, I'm willing to bear the burden of the commute," she told The Straits Times in a phone interview.

Intan, who is in her late 20s, captured her daily routine in a TikTok video, which has amassed 621,200 views and 38,800 likes since Aug 6.

According to her video, she starts her meal prep at 4.35am, leaves home at about 5.30am, makes a pit stop mid-way to fill up her car with petrol and do her morning prayer, and arrives in school at about 6.40am. At 5.05pm, she wraps up her work day and drives home.

Netizens praised Intan for enduring the long commute to fulfil her duty as a teacher as well as a daughter.

"Thank you teacher for the sacrifice that you are making. May you continue to be passionate about being an educator of the nation's children," commented a netizen.

Another commended the teacher for being a "dutiful daughter".

Others shared that they have also endured a similar commute for years.

"I've been in your shoes before, 274km daily, same reason as yours," said one user, who added that she survived the long commute for five-and-a-half years.

Intan said the commute has taken a toll on her health and social life.

"I find myself getting tired more easily," she said, adding that the heavy workload has left her "feeling stressed and occasionally demotivated".

She said she is able to meet her friends only during the weekends or school holidays.

Intan holds out hope that she could be transferred to another school that is closer to home, although she thinks it will take some time before her next posting.

