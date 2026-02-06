Indonesian cement truck driver dies after vehicle overturns at Penang construction site

An Indonesian man died in Penang after the cement truck he was driving overturned and left him pinned at a construction site on Friday (Feb 6).

The 35-year-old driver is believed to have lost control of the cement truck which caused it to overturn, according to local media reports.

The Penang fire and rescue department said it received a call for assistance at 11.29am.

A total of 13 firefighters and three fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

The rescue operation was carried out using special equipment and a crane.

The victim was extricated at 12.55pm and pronounced dead at the scene.

