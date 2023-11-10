'Infested with cockroaches': Coach driver allegedly refuses to swap passenger's seat after latter finds bugs crawling about

When she booked her spot onboard this coach, she certainly wasn't expecting other 'passengers' to share her seat.

A woman was horrified to find multiple insects including cockroaches crawling about the coach windowsill beside her seat as she took a coach from Taiping, Malaysia into Singapore, she shared on Facebook group Singapore Incidents in a post on Wednesday (Nov 8).

"Starmart from Taiping to Singapore, infested with small cockroaches," Facebook user Priscilla Christie Diana wrote in the post.

She also shared a video of the coach's interior, showing a large cockroach crawling between the cracks under the windowsill and multiple insects skittering above it.

"I asked to change seat but driver rejected," Diana recounted. "Can't even rest peacefully."

But she might not be alone in this disturbing encounter - some users also left comments on the post sharing their own experience.

"Last time I go Kuala Lumpur [their coach] was also like this," a user said.

Another chimed in: "I also read some passengers complain about fleas and bedbugs."

Some, however, remained optimistic, reminding Diana that it was "better" that she found cockroaches rather than bedbugs.

On Tripadvisor, Starmart Express has a 1.5 out of five average rating, with many users complaining of "dusty curtains", "very dirty air conditioning" and also claiming cockroach sightings.

One user also recounted: "When I reached the [Malaysian immigration checkpoint] and my family of five could not complete the immigration process within 20 minutes, the coach took off without us."

On coach booking platform redBus, conversely, Starmart Express has a 3.69 out of five average rating, with many positive reviews.

Many mentioned the punctuality of their coaches and staff service and behaviour being "good".

A reviewer also recounted their experience: "The coach was half an hour late. 11:30 pm turned into midnight. However, it caught up and managed to arrive at the stated time."

AsiaOne has reached out to Diana and Starmart Express for comment.

