Inmate breaks out of Malaysia's largest prison; manhunt underway

A manhunt is underway for a 24-year-old inmate who escaped from Sungai Buloh Prison — Malaysia's largest jail.

Pakistani national Muhammad Hassan, who was in remand for offences including robbery and child sexual assault, escaped on Thursday (April 9), said Sungai Buloh district police in a statement on Friday.

He was last seen in an orange t-shirt and black pants.

"The police advice the public to be more careful in view of this inmate having sexual offences against children," said Sungai Buloh district police chief Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor in the statement, adding that anyone with information on Hassan's whereabouts should contact the police.

Superintendent Hafiz said that immediately after receiving a report about the prison break, police officers commenced a manhunt in surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the prisons department said in a statement that the incident occurred at 6pm while Hassan was being transported within the jail compound after attending court proceedings, reported New Straits Times (NST).

"All security agencies have been alerted to assist in the effort," the department was quoted saying in its statement.

The department also said that it remained committed to ensuring the safety of detainees and the public, adding that it will take firm action against any procedural breaches, reported NST.

The police also adviced the public not to circulate false information or create speculations that could hinder police operations or cause concern in the community.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com

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