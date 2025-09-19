Ipoh woman bets on number of unknown caller, wins $1.8m jackpot

A woman in Ipoh, Malaysia, had her life changed with a phone call from a stranger.

The call wasn't to tell a shocking piece of news — it was in fact ignored and never picked up.

But the woman, acting on intuition, placed a RM2 (S$0.60) bet on the unknown number and ended up winning the RM6 million (S$1.8 million) Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot on Sept 10.

According to The Sun Malaysia, the housewife was checking her call records when she noticed the numbers 4526 and 3106 and decided to enter the lottery using this combination.

Fortuitously, the digits emerged as the winning numbers for the Sept 10 jackpot draw.

Operator Da Ma Cai confirmed her win on their social media pages on Sept 12.

The lucky punter expressed her shock and pledged part of the windfall to charity, reported media outlets.

In July, a man from Selangor took home a RM14.6 million jackpot after wagering on his and his girlfriend's identity card numbers.

[[nid:688514]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com