'It's along the way!' Malaysian woman allegedly slaps Grab driver for refusing to run errand 

They may make deliveries and ferry us around, but Grab drivers certainly aren't at our beck and call.

A woman in Malaysia may not have gotten that memo, however, and began screaming at a female Grab driver after she reportedly failed to fulfil her requests.

Portions of this altercation were recorded and uploaded to Facebook group I Am From Miri by user Tyg Jsten last Saturday (July 8).

Sharing about the encounter in Mandarin, Jsten said that the woman, dressed in a light green singlet and denim shorts, had initially instructed the Grab driver to pick up her kid from school and bring them home.

However, she added another instruction: Stop at the petrol station along the way so that things can be bought for her.

It is not clear if she had requested the driver to make purchases on her behalf or if she had instructed her child to do so.

The driver refused, and when she arrived at the woman's home, the latter flew into a rage, arguing with the driver.

"Missy, what do you mean you can't? Isn't there a petrol station near my house?" The woman said after opening the door to the driver's vehicle.

She also claimed that the driver had gone along a different route from what was instructed, demanding an explanation from her.

[[nid:620920]]

But the driver could not explain, and the angry woman interjected while increasing in volume, interrogating her.

The woman also allegedly entered her vehicle and demanded the driver take her to the petrol station, which prompted the driver to warn that she would call the police, 8world reported today (July 10).

"I told you to go down that route, why didn't you?" She repeatedly screamed. "I'm the passenger, you're the driver!"

The driver reportedly tried to waive the woman's fare to resolve this issue, but the latter instead prevented her car from leaving.

When the driver attempted to take footage of the woman, her phone was forcibly wrested away and the driver was slapped amid the struggle, the Chinese publication reported.

'Never once met someone who can't'

The situation eventually escalated, causing the driver to call her own family down to help.

In one of the videos uploaded by user Jsten, a man can be seen trying to reason with the woman.

"I indicated that I wanted her to head to a location I specified (the petrol station), you didn't help me go there?" The woman interrogated.

[[nid:618661]]

Remaining calm but stern, the man insisted that couldn't be done.

She retorted: "It's along the way! What do you mean it can't? I had it marked on my phone!"

The woman then added: "I've never once met someone who can't do this."

While some netizens were outraged by the woman's behaviour and recommended the driver to call the police, others also expressed sympathy for the driver.

Said one user: "Grab is only responsible for delivering to destinations, not stopping at other places to buy things… I'm speechless!"

Another said that every request made is considered a detour, whether taking a different route, going to the petrol station or waiting for someone to shop.

"There is no 'by the way' in the whole process," the user asserted.

[[nid:616086]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com