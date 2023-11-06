malaysia

Jailed Malaysia ex-PM Najib discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19: Spokesperson

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak speaks to journalists outside the Federal Court during a court break, in Putrajaya, Malaysia Aug 23, 2022.
KUALA LUMPUR - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has been discharged from hospital and returned to prison after testing negative for Covid-19, a spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday (Nov 5).

Najib, 70, is serving a 12-year prison sentence after being found guilty of graft and money laundering in a case related to a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal. He was admitted to hospital last week after testing positive for Covid-19.

