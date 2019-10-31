Jho Low is ready to address issues related to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia or elsewhere

KUALA LUMPUR - Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho is ready to address issues related to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia or elsewhere, a spokesman from the Wells Haslem Mayhew Strategic Public Affairs agency who handles press matters on behalf of Low, who also goes by the name of Jho Low, said on Thursday (Oct 31).

The US Justice Department reached a settlement deal with Low on Wednesday to recover almost US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) in funds linked to the scam.

"This agreement with the US government is the result of a multi-year collaborative effort, which has fostered a spirit of cooperation that Mr Low hopes will continue going forward," the spokesman told Reuters.

"If and when Mr Low is confident that he will be safe and treated fairly, he looks forward to addressing any remaining issues."