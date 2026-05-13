Jho Low should not be pardoned, head of 1MDB taskforce says

KUALA LUMPUR — Fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, a central figure in the multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), should not be pardoned, the chairman of the 1MDB taskforce said on Wednesday (May 13), after a report said Low was seeking clemency from US President Donald Trump.

Low, widely known as Jho Low, faces multiple charges including corruption and money laundering in the US and Malaysia for the key role he allegedly played in the misappropriation of at least US$4.5 billion (S$5.7 billion) from 1MDB.

He has consistently denied wrongdoing and his whereabouts are unknown.

Low recently filed a request for a pardon that if granted, would remove US criminal charges against him, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A White House official said Low's request was not currently on the White House's radar, the report said.

The US Justice Department website lists a pending request for a Pardon after Completion of Sentence under Taek Jho Low that was filed this year.

Johari Abdul Ghani, the chairman of a Malaysian taskforce seeking to recover funds and assets linked to 1MDB worldwide, said Low's request should be denied and the US should instead assist Malaysia in locating Low for further investigations.

"As far as I'm concerned, I'm against the pardon," Johari, who is also trade minister, said in a text message when asked about the WSJ report.

Johari added he was unaware of any talks between Low and Malaysia to return assets.

The WSJ reported that Malaysia had temporarily lifted an Interpol red notice against Low that would make him subject to arrest almost anywhere in the world to facilitate the return of significant assets to the country.

In 2019, the United States struck a deal to recoup about US$1 billion from Low, with the fugitive agreeing to give up a private jet and high-end real estate in Beverly Hills, New York and London among other assets.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in 2023 the government was negotiating with other countries to speed up Low's return, though he declined to name the nations involved.

Authorities have previously said Low was believed to be in China, though Beijing has denied it.

[[nid:734306]]