Car gutted by flames at Malaysia toll gate; 2 victims found inside

A young Malaysian couple died on Monday (Jan 19) morning after the car they were travelling in caught fire after a crash at the Jitra Toll Plaza on the North-South Expressway.

21-year-old Pang Sheng Qing from Perlis and 19-year-old Tan Hui Shan from Penang were reportedly on their way to Pang's home when tragedy struck at 1.15am on Monday.

Kubang Pasur district police chief Mohd Radzi Abdul Rahim said in a statement that the couple's car, a Honda Civic, is believed to have "suddenly lost control".

"The vehicle crashed into a toll lane divider, overturned, and then caught fire," Superintendent Mohd Radzi added.

According to a statement from the Kedah Fire and Rescue Department, the car was "engulfed in flames", with about 85 per cent of the vehicle damaged.

The victims' bodies were discovered burnt inside the car.

Post-mortem examinations conducted by Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital's forensic department found that Pang died of chest injuries sustained in the accident, as well as severe burn injuries.

Tan died from severe burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

Police investigations are ongoing.

