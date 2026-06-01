Johor set for polls with state assembly dissolved

The state of Johor is set for its 16th election after the state legislative assembly was dissolved on Monday (June 1).

In an special press conference at 5pm, Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said he had sought consent from Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim on Monday morning.

"This decision was made with the intent to ensure that the people of Johor continue to have a stable and strong government," Onn Hafiz said.

He added that the election would allow a new state government to secure a mandate to continue the state's development agenda.

Following the dissolution, Johor must now hold an election within 60 days.

The Election Commission will next determine nomination and polling dates for the state's 16th election.

Johor last held its polls in March 2022, when Barisan Nasional secured a two-thirds majority by winning 40 of the 56 seats in the state assembly. The state was not due to hold an election until 2027.

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editor@asiaone.com