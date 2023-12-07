Johor Bahru flash flood: Singapore car drifts away in floodwaters

The flash floods in Johor Bahru put the "tow" in "undertow" for this Singapore driver after their car was carried away by the current on Wednesday (Dec 6).

A Mercedes-Benz with a Singapore licence plate was seen drifting in floodwaters in a video uploaded to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante.

In the clip, many cars were also braving JB's waterlogged roads, ploughing through the flood at low speeds.

One vehicle stood out - the red Mercedes-Benz was seen floating by on a flooded road, its bonnet completely submerged in the water while the boot remained above the water's surface.

According to another post, no one was injured in the incident and the car was towed back to Singapore.

Some netizens expressed concern for the driver and their vehicle's well-being, wondering if the driver was insured.

Others, however, cracked a few jokes at the driver's expense.

"When they say go JB for carwash… this is not what they have in mind," one wrote.

Another noted that it was a C-class Mercedes-Benz, quipping: "Is it flowing to the sea? That's why it's called a 'sea-class'."

Flash floods in 25 areas

A sudden storm on Wednesday afternoon resulted in flash floods in 25 areas in JB, The Star.

The Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB ) said it deployed a response team at 2pm upon receiving word of the flash floods.

"As of 3.40pm, there are 25 locations within Johor Bahru hit by flash floods but the water has receded in some places," a MBJB spokesperson told media on Wednesday.

MBJB's enforcement unit also assisted in towing vehicles out of some flooded areas along Jalan Ayer Molek.

Several residents in JB resorted to smashing through their doors and roofs in a bid to escape the rising floodwaters, Bernama reported.

According to the spokesperson, the flash floods were a culmination of a sudden downpour that coincided with the rising tide.

