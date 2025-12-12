Flash floods hit Johor Bahru after heavy rain

A heavy downpour on Friday (Dec 12) afternoon led to flash floods in Malaysia.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department made two announcements on Facebook at 2.35pm and 4.30pm, warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds affecting several parts of Malaysia, including Johor.

According to the department, the parts of Johor affected are: Batu Pahat, Johor Bahru, Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Kulai, Mersing, Muar and Tangkak.

Malaysian media outlet The Star reported that a heavy downpour began at around 3.30pm.

Social media users in Johor shared several videos showing a collapsed stage at Dataran Bandaraya, where a major event was going to take place on Friday night.

On Threads, another user posted a video showing water gushing down a road in Taman Nong Chik, Johor.

Another video, also posted on Threads, show uniformed personnel helping to guide motorists out of a flooded road segment near Taman Nong Chik.

They are seen standing in ankle-high waters.

According to the meteorological department, Johor Bahru is likely to be affected by isolated thunderstorms again over the weekend.

[[nid:726588]]

editor@asiaone.com