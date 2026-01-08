Lorry smashes into vehicles at JB red light, leaving truck atop Singapore car

A Singapore-registered saloon car was left partially crushed after an accident along Jalan Pantai in Johor Bahru on Wednesday (Jan 7) afternoon.

Videos of the aftermath of the accident circulating on Facebook show a Malaysia-registered Toyota Hilux truck piled atop a Singapore-registered car, while two other cars in front also suffered damages.

Dashcam footage obtained by Malaysian media outlet Asia Television News show a lorry smashing into the rear of the Singapore-registered car, a Toyota Premio.

The violent collision sent the car sliding under a stationary Toyota Hilux.

Footage shows the Singapore-registered car stopped roughly half a car length behind the truck.

In a statement issued on Facebook, Johor Bahru South district police chief Raub Selamat said the accident happened at about 12.15pm on Wednesday.

"A 35-year-old male Malaysian was driving his lorry from Pasir Gudang towards Permas Jaya when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed directly into four cars that were waiting at a red light," said the police chief.

Sharing findings from the police's preliminary investigations, Selamat said that the four other vehicles involved were a Singapore-registered Toyota Premio, a Toyota Hilux pickup truck, a Toyota Vios saloon car and a Chery Omoda sports utility vehicle.

He added that none of those involved in the accident were injured, although the driver of the Singapore-registered car, who is believed to be a Singaporean, has not lodged a police report yet.

Investigations by the Johor Bahru South police district are ongoing.

